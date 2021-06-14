Mozambique: 76 New Covid-19 Cases, and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday announced that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 76 people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Health Ministry press release, since the start of the pandemic, 565,793 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,312 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 521 (39.7 per cent) came from Maputo city (394) and Maputo province (127). There were also 140 from Inhambane, 138 from Sofala, 108 from Tete, 102 from Gaza, 88 from Zambezia, 84 from Nampula, 58 from Niassa, 39 from Manica and 34 from Cabo Delgado.

1,236 of the tests yielded negative results, while 76 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 71,355.

73 of the cases diagnosed on Friday were Mozambican citizens, one was a foreigner and in two cases nationality had not yet been confirmed. 38 were men and 37 were women. Seven were children under the age of 15, and two were over 65 years old.

23 of the positive cases were from Maputo city and 15 were from Maputo province. Thus between them Maputo city and province accounted for exactly 50 per cent of the new cases. There were also 23 cases from Tete, four from Sofala, four from Gaza, three from Inhambane, two from Zambezia, one from Nampula and one from Cabo Delgado.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Friday was 5.8 per cent. This compares with rates of 3.4 per cent on Thursday, 5.6 per cent on Wednesday, 2.5 per cent on Tuesday, and 7.6 per cent on Monday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry release reported that, over the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo, and one new case was admitted, in Tete. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 18 on Thursday to 16 on Friday. 12 of these patients (75 per cent) were in Maputo, two were in Nampula, one was in Tete, and one was in Matola.

The Ministry said that 138 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Friday (70 in Tete, 35 in Manica, 25 in Maputo province, six in Niassa and two in Cabo Delgado). This brought the total number of recoveries to 69,878, or 97.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

For the second consecutive day, no deaths from Covid-19 were reported. Thus the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 840.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 695 on Thursday to 633 on Friday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 367 (just under 58 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 91; Tete, 80; Inhambane, 28; Nampula, 22; Sofala, 18; Manica, nine; Niassa, eight; Zambezia, eight; Gaza, seven; and Cabo Delgado, five.