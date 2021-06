Tunis/Tunisia — The primary school "Place Ettahrir" in Beni Khaled (governorate of Nabeul), which counts 1,200 pupils and 54 teachers, has been closed for 10 days starting Friday.

This decision had been made following the infection by the coronavirus of 27 educational staff at this school, stated to TAP Beni Khaled delegate and local committee to combat coronavirus president Ridha Ayech.

These positive cases include the school director, 25 teachers and a cleaning lady.