Tanzania: Radio Presenter Fredwaa Dies in Road Accident

12 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Radio Presenter Fred Fidelis aka Fredwaa has died after the car he was travelling in was involved in an accident on Saturday afternoon at around 2pm at Kawe near Tanganyika packers.

Police in Kinondoni says it is holding the driver of the other car which was involved in the accident.

Speaking to the Citizen, the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Kingai said the cause of the accident was drunk driving.

It appears that the driver was drunk, their car veered off the road and entered a tunnel at the Tanganyika Packers area near Pastor Boniphace Mwamposa church, the announcer (Fredwaa) died but we are holding the driver," said Kingai.

He said the presenter could have died of shock because he was barely hurt, the driver too appeared not to have been hurt.

Fredwaa has in the past worked with Times FM Dar es salaam, Radio Free Africa Mwanza and CloudsFM Dar es salaam

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X