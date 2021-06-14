Tanzania: Radio Presenter Fredwaa Dies in Road Accident

Dar es Salaam — Radio Presenter Fred Fidelis aka Fredwaa has died after the car he was travelling in was involved in an accident on Saturday afternoon at around 2pm at Kawe near Tanganyika packers.

Police in Kinondoni says it is holding the driver of the other car which was involved in the accident.

Speaking to the Citizen, the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ramadhani Kingai said the cause of the accident was drunk driving.

It appears that the driver was drunk, their car veered off the road and entered a tunnel at the Tanganyika Packers area near Pastor Boniphace Mwamposa church, the announcer (Fredwaa) died but we are holding the driver," said Kingai.

He said the presenter could have died of shock because he was barely hurt, the driver too appeared not to have been hurt.

Fredwaa has in the past worked with Times FM Dar es salaam, Radio Free Africa Mwanza and CloudsFM Dar es salaam