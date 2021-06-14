South Africa: The Survival Game - Decumom Scores a Fair 2.7 Fallopian Tubes Out of Five

opinion

Being a mom of 10 draws publicity, especially if you eventually make it into the Guinness World Records, but it was obvious to me that the shininess of the fame faded fast.

For the nonbelievers out there, let's just set the record straight. Giving birth to 10 children at once, breaking a world record, with a handful of staff and absolutely no evidence that this ever took place, is totally realistic. I know, I've seen them. And as my contribution to society, here is my review.

Upon entering the house, I saw Decumom surrounded by what looked like a scene out of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, except, instead of dwarfs, these were children. Instead of seven of them, there were 10, and instead of Snow White, there was a fatigued woman who looked like she had already participated in an Ironman competition, even though it was only six in the morning.

The room where all the children found themselves was like any other - a box with four walls. Hang on ... it was a box.

I soon realised this was a means of survival. To contain and conquer....