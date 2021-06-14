Seychelles to Host 'Preserve Nature' Theme At World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Achievements by Seychelles in the conservation and protection of its natural environment will be featured in the Expo 2020 in Dubai set to begin in October.

The island nation, working under the theme 'Preserve Nature', will feature in the sustainability pavilion of the world event to be held from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 is a world exhibition to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. It was originally scheduled to open in October 2020, but was postponed due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

"Seychelles will have a dedicated country pavilion at the Expo and will be participating under the sub-theme of sustainability . Seychelles will use Expo 2020 to leverage the event as a major platform for national branding and a unique occasion to develop the country's soft power across Middle East Africa and South Asian region," said a communique from the Department of Culture.

According to the release "this will range from promoting its diverse cultural and natural heritage to enhancing the image of Seychelles as a top tourism destination. Seychelles will also utilize Expo2020 as a unique international platform to access global markets and attract foreign investment."

"Expo 2020 is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of ideas, culture, collaboration and innovation. The largest-event ever staged in the Arab world, this is also the first World Expo to be held in this region. Truly an event of massive scale and proportions, everything about the event is in superlatives," said the release, adding that many opportunities are available for performing artists, the business community and artisans to showcase their talents and products through different platforms.

The assistant commissioner of Seychelles Expo 2020, Gaelen Bresson, said that the island nation's efforts in the conservation of its blue and green economy will be highlighted at the event. "People will see films based on our nature, there will be a blue zone based on our blue economy, for them to see opportunities and initiatives we have done in the blue economy," explained Bresson.

Bresson added that the highlight for the Seychelles pavilion will be on October 28. On that date when the island nation celebrates the Creole identity of its people, a national day will be observed at the Expo. He said that additional activities including cultural ones will be featured at the event when all present will have a true taste of the islands.

According to Bresson during the six-month exhibition, the 115 islands archipelago in the western Indian Ocean will have the chance to market itself to the world, as it is estimated that around 20 million people are expected to visit the Expo.

"Our economy is based on tourism; Expo is a way to continuously market Seychelles. In the tourism sector, in the fisheries sector which is another pillar of our economy and it is a chance to show that we do not have only fisheries and tourism but we have other aspects that the world can buy from us. So, Expo provides us with an economic platform," said Bresson.

Performing artists are also being encouraged to participate in the event as there will be no less than 15 platforms for live musical performances and shows. Participants of this activity are expected to sponsor themselves to attend.

For the exposition, the United Arab Emirates selected the theme "connecting minds, creating the future", with sub-themes being sustainability, mobility, and opportunity. Dubai has also been emphasising investments in various sectors such as economic growth, real estate, environmental avenues, and public affairs.