Namibia: Nakathila Will Bounce Back - Tobias

Boxing promoter Nestor Tobias has vowed that Jeremiah Nakathila will bounce back following his defeat to Shakur Stevenson in their WBO interim junior lightweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old Stevenson notched up his 16th consecutive professional victory with a one-sided unanimous points decision, as all three judges scored the fight 120-107 in Stevenson's favour.

It was the 31-year-old Nakathila's second defeat in 23 fights, but his trainer and promoter Tobias said they are positive that he will bounce back even stronger.

"Nakathila is in good shape. Nowhere during the fight was he hurt, and he took the loss positively like a professional. Stevenson is of course a very skilful fighter and he knew what he was up against and that's why he avoided Nakathila at all cost, making it even harder to catch him. Congratulations to Stevenson, he deserves the win and we wish him all the best," Tobias said yesterday.

Nakathila said he couldn't execute his game plan.

"It was of course not an easy fight. The game plan was to fight him as opposed to boxing him, but he was aware of my power and ran around all night, making it a little hard to execute the game plan. We both didn't want to make mistakes, making the fight a bit too technical," he said.

"I am of course disappointed, but not ashamed in losing against Stevenson. He was the better fighter on the night and I congratulate him and his team on the victory. As for me and my team, we will be back sooner rather than later, because that's what champions do," a spirited Nakathila said.

The boxing website badlefthook.com reported that said it was a boring fight, but that Stevenson was a clear winner.

"Nakathila proved miles out of his depth at this level, but the Namibian underdog did swing hard when he swung, and Stevenson respected the wind behind the missed punches enough to not take many chances.

In all seriousness, Stevenson is clearly a very talented fighter, and many in the media will probably wind up making a mountain out of a molehill with a boring fight like this.

"It's not the fight Stevenson will be remembered for when all is said and done either way; it's a blip on the road to bigger things, the things he will be remembered for -- but yes, this fight was aggressively dull, with the crowd never waking up much, only a bit to boo some in the 11th round.

Stevenson did score a knockdown on a check hook in the fourth round, and may have deserved a couple similar knockdowns elsewhere in the fight, but those were ruled slips by foot-obsessed referee Celestino Ruiz.

Stevenson admitted to not being too happy with the performance, but gave Nakathila credit -- if that's the word -- for being awkward.

"To be honest, I didn't really like my performance. I feel like I could have performed a lot better, but he was an awkward, awkward fighter," he said after the win.

Meanwhile, Namibia's African Boxing Union featherweight champion, Nathanael Kakololo suffered a controversial points decision defeat to Oleg Malinovsky of the Ukraine in their WBO inter-continental featherweight title fight in Kiev on Saturday night.

Two judges scored the fight 97-93 for Malinovsky, while a third scored it a draw at 95-95. According to a twitter post, the Namibian camp was clearly not happy with the result.