Namibia: De Lange, Liebenburg Triumph At Nedbank Xc3

TRISTAN de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg were comfortable winners of the elite men and women's categories at the third Nedbank Mountain Bike Cross Country Series at Farm Windhoek on Saturday.

In the elite men's race, De Lange completed the seven-lap course in a time of one hour 14 minutes 39 seconds, to finish nearly seven minutes ahead of Xavier Papo (1:21:35), while Denzel de Koe came third in 1:22:29 and Niel Swanepoel fourth in 1:31:32.

De Lange's victory has now put him in the lead in the series on 70 points, followed by Alex Miller on 45 points and Papo on 36 points.

De Lange said he enjoyed the race and thanked the sponsors and organisers.

Ït was a very nice race. I'm always stoked to see, despite the times that we have now, Rock and Rut and the sponsors Nedbank, thanks a lot, they always pull through and give us a nice day out.

De Lange also had words of encouragement for some of the young junior talents coming up like Kevin Lowe who won the boys u16 category.

"The young guys always have a lot of power at the start and it's nice to see the talent coming through and every year I come back the level just goes up a bit, so it's always nice to see it and to have a good challenge."

De Lange elaborated a bit more about his performances so far this year as well as his plans for the rest of the year.

"I spent the first four months of the year in Stellenbosch, that's my base in South Africa. We did a few team camps", we were preparing for the Cape Epic and the Tankwa Trek at that stage, but because of the times we have now, things were delayed till the end of the year,"he said.

"In between, I went to Europe for a month to race in the first two rounds of the World Cup, and I've come back now to prepare for the Namibian National Championships and also to take a bit of a breather for the travelling that's going to come up at the end of the season, with the Cape Epic being shifted to the end of the year."

In the elite women's race over five laps, Liebenberg was a comfortable winner in 1:08:24, with Nicola Fester coming second, about a minute behind in 1:09:26, Gabriella Raith third in 1:10:26, and Irene Steyn fourth in 1:12:03.

Michelle Vorster, who won the first two legs of the series is still the overall leader on 50 points, but Liebenberg moves into second place on 38 points, followed by Michelle Doman on 36 and Steyn on 29 points.

Louis Prins won the men's sub veteran category over five laps in 1:04:00, followed by Kolja von Wentzel (1:07:42) and Michael Falk (1:09:25); Kevin Lowe won the u16 boys category over five laps in 53:43, followed by Adrian Key (59:35) and Oscar Roeber (1:03:50); and Ethan Le Strange won the junior men's category over five laps in 58:18.

Hans du Toit won the veteran men's category over five laps in 59:52, followed by Philip Steyn (1:00:56) and Vernon Maresch (1:01:40), while Greg Chase won the master men's category over four laps in 49:20, followed by Stefan Bohlke (50:31) and Stefan van Doorn (52:09).

Michelle Doman won the sub-veteran women's category over four laps in 57:25, while Elanor Grassow won the veteran women's category over four laps in 57:03, followed by Marion Schonecke (59:49) and Anneke Steenkamp (1:11:27).

Ada Kahl won the u16 girls category over four laps in 58:01, followed by Lotte Beulker (58:20) and Laura Engling (58:44), while Mandy Huysamen won the master women's category over three laps in 50:00, with Willa Bronner coming second in 53:15.

Christiane Beulker won the marathon women's category over three laps in 51:44, followed by Bianca Janse van Vuuren (52:13) and Lena Dolle (53:34), while Berrit Graf won the grand master women's category over two laps in 38:56.