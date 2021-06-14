Ghana: Golf - Kids Project Launch Today

The Captain One Golf Society will today, launch the Kids Project at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The project would focus on nurturing golf talents in the country while ensuring that golf was introduced to everyone across the country.

Speaking ahead of the event, President of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah expressed excitement over the event.

"What Captain One always wanted to do was to bring golf to everyone, especially children so they would capture the interest from the beginning and grow to become professionals," he stated.

The move, he said, was also to demystify the idea that golf belonged to the elite in society as the Kids Project offers the opportunity for children from different backgrounds to play.

"It would provide another avenue for kids to explore in terms of career choice and I urge other associations to take up the challenge of introducing their sports to the less privileged so they get the exposure," he stated.

He called on corporate entities to come on board to support the initiative as it would go a long way to develop great golfers.