Ghana: Golf - Kids Project Launch Today

11 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Captain One Golf Society will today, launch the Kids Project at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The project would focus on nurturing golf talents in the country while ensuring that golf was introduced to everyone across the country.

Speaking ahead of the event, President of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah expressed excitement over the event.

"What Captain One always wanted to do was to bring golf to everyone, especially children so they would capture the interest from the beginning and grow to become professionals," he stated.

The move, he said, was also to demystify the idea that golf belonged to the elite in society as the Kids Project offers the opportunity for children from different backgrounds to play.

"It would provide another avenue for kids to explore in terms of career choice and I urge other associations to take up the challenge of introducing their sports to the less privileged so they get the exposure," he stated.

He called on corporate entities to come on board to support the initiative as it would go a long way to develop great golfers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X