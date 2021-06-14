Ghana: Juvenile League - All Nice Suffer First Defeat

11 June 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

The Ashaiman Juvenile League produced some shocking results in the second week matches at the U-13) and U-17 divisions.

High-flying All Nice picked up their first defeat of the campaign in a 3-1 loss to Ashaiman Deportivo but made amends and picked a slim 2-1 win at the U-17.

At the Adjei Kojo Park, Royal Sportive drew goalless with Ashaiman Leeds and won 7-6 on penalties at the U-13 and repeated same feat with a 3-0 victory at U-17.

At the New Park, Old Gold played out 2-2 and won 6-5 on penalties against Zenu Adebayor at the U-13 and thrashed them 3-0 at the U-17.

At the Adjei Kojo Park, Lashibi United recorded their first win at the U-13 and U-17 beating Juventus Babies 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

At the Gbestile Town Park, Great Fanco Babies shared spoils with Mission Rangers and won 11-10 via spot kicks.

Mission Rangers returned the feat and won 4-1 at the U-17.

Tottenham won 3-2 on penalties against New Castle after a goalless draw at the U-15 and lost 3-1 at the U-17.

Middle East United failed to turn up against African Angels Soccer Minis at the U-13 and lost by a slim margin 1-0 at the U-17.

At Ashaiman New York, Great Limo Sports Academy won 1-0 against New York FC and lost 2-1 at the U-17.

At the Gbestile Town Park, Kings Academy recorded a double over Afienya All Stars 1-0 at the U-13 and U-17 respectively.

Ashaiman Evergreen hammered Ashaiman Schalke 7- 0 and inflicted a 2-1win on them at the U-17 level.

Royal Prestige won at both U-13 and U-17 with a 2-1 and 1-0 scores, respectively.

Qatarlonias FC Academy won 3-2 against The Lord's Academy at the U-13 and repeated same feat at the U-17 and won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X