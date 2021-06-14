Namibia: Toddler Suspected of Starting House Fire

14 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Boois

The community of Maltahöhe in the Hardap region is collecting clothes and furniture to assist a woman whose shack burned down on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that a three-year-old boy might have been unsupervised while playing with matches in the shack at the town's Blikkiesdorp informal settlement before the fire started.

Hardap police commander commissioner John Lifasi confirmed the incident.

"It might be that the child was alone at home or unsupervised or someone else might have been involved but everything will be confirmed in due time," Lifasi said.

According to a report from the police, the boy's mother was not at home at the time of the incident. Neighbours alerted her about the fire.

No one was injured but the home owner lost all her belongings.

A police investigation into the matter continues.

