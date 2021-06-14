Namibia: 19-Year-Old Accused of Raping Minor

14 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

A 19-YEAR-OLD male was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.

According to police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi the incident took place in Okuryangava on Saturday afternoon.

"The suspect will appear at Katutura Magistrate Court on Monday and police investigations will continue," Shikwambi said.

In a separate incident it is alleged that the lifeless body of a 64-year-old man was discovered and retrieved from an earth dam by the community in Onandjo, Okahao.

Shikwambi said the deceased was identified as Bilha Titus.

It is further alleged that the deceased was last seen the previous day, leaving a cuca shop in the vicinity.

"The next of kin were informed and no foul play is suspected, but police investigations still continue," Shikwambi said.

