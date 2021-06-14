Egypt: Agriculture Ministry Publishes Infographic On President Sisi's Achievements in Agricultural Field

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation's audio and visual information center and the ministry's media office have published an infographic showing the most important achievements made in the agricultural sector and its various fields, as well as the major agricultural development projects that have been implemented since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi took office seven years ago.

The infographic, titled "President Sisi... 7 years of achievements, comprehensive agricultural renaissance (2014-2021)", pointed out that those projects have led to a comprehensive agricultural renaissance across Egypt.

It also highlighted the digital transformation file, the efforts exerted to boost Egypt's agricultural exports, in addition to the unprecedented services and support provided by the State to farmers and breeders.

The infographic reviewed more than 320 agricultural development projects that have been carried out at a total cost of EGP 40 billion, in addition to the New Delta that is considered the biggest agricultural reclamation project in the region with a cost of EGP 250 billion.

It also spotted light on the national project for horizontal expansion of agricultural areas, which targets more than 2 million feddans nationwide.

The national project for upgrading lakes, giant projects in the field of fisheries, in addition to the efforts made to promote food security were also included.

Meanwhile, the infographic highlighted the countryside development project that aims to reclaim and cultivate 1.5 million feddans.