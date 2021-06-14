Egypt: Agriculture Ministry Publishes Infographic On President Sisi's Achievements in Agricultural Field

11 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation's audio and visual information center and the ministry's media office have published an infographic showing the most important achievements made in the agricultural sector and its various fields, as well as the major agricultural development projects that have been implemented since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi took office seven years ago.

The infographic, titled "President Sisi... 7 years of achievements, comprehensive agricultural renaissance (2014-2021)", pointed out that those projects have led to a comprehensive agricultural renaissance across Egypt.

It also highlighted the digital transformation file, the efforts exerted to boost Egypt's agricultural exports, in addition to the unprecedented services and support provided by the State to farmers and breeders.

The infographic reviewed more than 320 agricultural development projects that have been carried out at a total cost of EGP 40 billion, in addition to the New Delta that is considered the biggest agricultural reclamation project in the region with a cost of EGP 250 billion.

It also spotted light on the national project for horizontal expansion of agricultural areas, which targets more than 2 million feddans nationwide.

The national project for upgrading lakes, giant projects in the field of fisheries, in addition to the efforts made to promote food security were also included.

Meanwhile, the infographic highlighted the countryside development project that aims to reclaim and cultivate 1.5 million feddans.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X