Egypt: Sports Min. Participates in Il Bosco Marathon in Sports City

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi was keen to take part in the Il Bosco marathon which was held early Friday in the Sports City in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

All needed coronavirus precautionary measures were taken during the race which was organized by the Cairo Runner Group.

The marathon falls within the framework of a campaign aiming to sensitize people about the civilizational and construction achievements realized in the new capital.

There was three races - one for 10 kilometers, another for five kilometers and the last for one kilometer - so that all age groups had a chance to participate in the event.