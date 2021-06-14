Algeria: Legislative Elections - Over 24 Million Voters Called to Polls On Saturday

Algiers — More than 24 million electors are called to the polls tomorrow, Saturday, in order to choose their representatives in the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) for the coming five years, following an election campaign marked by calls for a high voter turnout in the crucial event for the country's stability and the launch of the socio-economic development.

The 407 seats of the new lower house are divided into a total of 58 electoral districts (compared to 48 previously), after the promotion early 2021 of ten administrative districts into new provinces, in addition to the four areas for the voting of the Algerian community abroad.

Twenty-eight political parties are running in these elections with 646 lists (10,468 candidates), a lower number than that of the independents who submitted 837 lists (12,086 candidates).

This unprecedented trend shows, according to observers, the willingness of civil society to play a more active role within the institutions.

The number of university graduates among those running in the legislative elections is 19,942, or 74% of all candidates.

The number of registered electors nationwide is 23,522,322, whereas the number of electors registered abroad is 902.865.

The electors will vote in 61,543 polling stations, over 13,000 polling centers.

The number of mobile polling stations in the country is 139, while their numbers abroad is 357.

President Tebboune said that "all constitutional, legal and regulatory guarantees have been given to protect the will of the people and ensure the regularity of the electoral process, in line with Articles 7 and 8 of the Constitution."