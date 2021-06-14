Cameroon: Social Affairs - FCFA 9.474 Billion Draft Budget Defended

The proposal was presented to lawmakers at the National Assembly November 24, 2018.

The Minister of Social Affairs has presented to the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly, a draft budget of nine billion four hundred and seventy-four million five hundred thousand (FCFA 9,474, 500, 000) for expenses and investments in the ministry for the 2019 financial year. Minister Pauline Irene Nguene Kendeck made the presentation in the House on November 24. Going by the draft budget, the proposed running budget for staff salaries, staff expenditure out of salaries, scholarships and internships, recurring expenses and other goods and services, stands at six billion eight hundred and twelve million CFA francs. The projected public investment budget for the ministry stands at two million six hundred and sixty-two million five hundred thousand (2,662, 500,000) CFA francs. The amount shows an increase from seven billion seven hundred and fifty-nine million allocated for the ministry for the 2018 financial year. The budget has been partitioned in accordance with the ministry's three-year programme spanning across 2019 to 2021. It covers the Medium Term Expenditure Framework of the central and decentralized services of the social affairs ministry. The budget also covers technical operation units like social centers and social action centers that cater for the well-being of socially vulnerable persons. Particular attention would be paid to internally displaced person (IDPs) in the North West, South West and Far North regions.