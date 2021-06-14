Botswana: New Cooperation Agreement Coming

Dar Es Salem — Botswana and Tanzania's foreign ministers will soon come up with a revamped bilateral programme of cooperation suitable for the 21st century, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Speaking at an official dinner hosted by his counterpart Ms Samia Hassan during his recent working visit to Tanzania, he said the envisaged programme would resuscitate the two countries' Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation dormant since 2009.

Dr Masisi said Botswana would remain a consistent and reliable partner to Tanzania because the two nations' founding fathers, the late Sir Seretse Khama and Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, were united towards a common goal despite liberation struggle challenges.

He said cooperation between the two countries should resemble that among frontline states and take the form of "a new frontline states".

Explaining that the purpose of his visit was to extend the friendship, solidarity, appreciation, admiration and rock-solid support to Tanzania and what it stood for, President Masisi said the COVID-19 pandemic should not deter countries or allies, especially in the region, to work or even visit to strengthen ties.

Dr Masisi said he was also in Tanzania to drum up support for Mr Elias Magosi who is eyeing the soon-to-be-vacant SADC executive secretary position.

He applauded the people of Tanzania for the enormous support they continued to give their president as evidenced by the presence of past leaders from across the political divide at the event.

Thanking Dr Masisi and his delegation for the visit amid a pandemic, President Hassan said it was a reminder of the rich and endurable bilateral cooperation as well as shared history between Botswana and Tanzania dating back to the liberation struggle years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Post liberation, President Hassan said, the two countries had continued to share common ground, make great progress and strides.

She said the two-day working visit had cemented excellent bilateral ties based on shared principles of common interest and mutual respect.

It allowed the two nations to forge strong economic ties supported by the shared economic struggle and emancipation, President Hassan said.

Through the visit, she said, more avenues of cooperation would be realised.

On SADC, President Hassan said the bloc remained an important platform where the two countries continued to share best practices for the benefit of their citizens.

Source : BOPA