Zimbabwe: MDC Dismisses ZEC Claims of No New Voters in Bulawayo

MDC Alliance has dismissed claims by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), opposition stronghold Bulawayo province has recorded zero new voters since commencement of the voter registration exercise.

The election management body resumed voter registration on April 1 after months of suspension of all electoral activities due to Covid-19.

ZEC Bulawayo provincial elections officer, Innocent Ncube revealed recently that residents were not too keen on registration.

Said Ncube at the time, "We are preparing for delimitation, an exercise that is based on registered voters and what it simply means for Bulawayo is that if people are not coming to register to vote, there is likelihood of losing two to three constituencies.

"It is up to politicians to make sure that people come and register to vote."

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza however disputed Ncube's statement, accusing ZEC of "setting an agenda for an unjust delimitation exercise".

"As a party, we have been mobilising our supporters to go and register to vote. During the last few days, I know for a fact that our Ward 24 councillor, Arnold Batirai registered more than 100 people. We have pictorial evidence of people registering," said Chiroodza.

The MDC Alliance spokesperson challenged the election management body to carry out extensive voter registration campaigns as opposed to sitting back and claiming this was the duty of individual parties.

"ZEC has constitutional obligation to carry out voter education campaigns. It seems the commission is content that people are not registering to vote," he said.

A survey conducted by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has indicated that Matabeleland and Masvingo provinces were likely to lose some constituencies during the forthcoming delimitation exercise.

"The survey's results also indicates that constituencies in MDC Alliance's strongholds of Harare, Manicaland and Zanu PF support bases of Mashonaland Central and West will also increase while the number of constituencies in Midlands and Mashonaland East will remain unchanged.