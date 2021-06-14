South Africa: Firearms Control Amendment Bill - the Dark Side of the War of Words Over Proposed Gun Regulations

12 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Extremist pro-gun lobbyists have directed their fury at Gun Free South Africa, the anti-gun NGO they believe played a key role in writing the controversial Firearms Control Amendment Bill. Then there's cartoonist Jeremy Nell, aka Jerm.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Part One: Up in arms

The Firearms Control Amendment Bill has sparked a war of words between pro-gun lobbyists and those in support of the legislation aimed at curbing gun violence.

The bill has been lambasted by one side and praised by the other for removing the "self-defence" clause as a reason to lawfully own a weapon.

Section 1.2 of the bill reads: "In order to address the reduction of gun deaths and gun violence, firearm licences for self-defence purposes will not be permitted."

The latest draft legislation replaces the Firearms Control Amendment Bill submitted to Cabinet in February 2015.

The DA was infuriated by the proposed amendment, launching a petition opposing the bill. The petition had 45,000 signatures by 30 May.

In a press statement, Andrew Whitfield, the DA spokesperson on police, called it an "absurd and baseless piece of legislation" that would remove South Africans' last line of defence against violent crime.

"The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X