Eritrea: Financial Support to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 11 June 2021- Eritrean nationals residing in various countries contributed over 24 thousand Dollars, over 10 thousand Euros and 191 thousand and 600 Nakfa to augment Martyrs Trust Fund and in support to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

According to report nationals in Norway, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Australia, Canada and the US contributed 100,500 Dollars while Eritrean community members in Freiburg, Germany, contributed 2,200 Euros to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Similarly, the family of the late Gebrehiwet Haile contributed 20 thousand Nakfa in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day, to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

In related news, the Guttenberg, Stockholm and Umn, Sweden, branches of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans contributed 14 thousand and 100 Dollars, the Frankfurt branch of the association 8 thousand and 26 Euros, Eritrean community in Everton, Canada, 70 thousand and 122 Nakfa in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.