Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eighty two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, seventy six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (2), and Afabet (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last three patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, twenty six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,278 while the number of deaths stands at 16.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,848.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

11 June 2021