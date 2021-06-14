South Africa: Political Warfare Waged in the Courts Is a Threat to South Africa's Legal System

opinion

If the strategy is not to argue law or application of the law to proven facts, it is most certainly to attack the legitimacy of the prosecution, whether it be headed by Billy Downer or anyone else.

During the recent application by the Public Protector to have declared invalid the parliamentary process to decide whether she should be removed from office, it was argued by her counsel that somehow the appointment of retired Justice Bess Nkabinde to chair a panel to advise the National Assembly as to whether steps should be taken to invoke Section 194 of the Constitution and consider removal of the Public Protector, was a breach of the doctrine of separation of powers.

This argument appeared to be based on a very different set of facts to those in which the Constitutional Court set aside the ministerial appointment of a judge to deal with the interception of communications in terms of legislation (the amaBhungane case) and hence sought to expand the doctrine of separation of powers way beyond its established scope. The Bench hearing the application clearly wished to engage with this argument.

This exchange prompted commentators to speculate that the judiciary, reeling under increasingly strident attacks...