Zimbabwe: 21 Years On, Caledonia Residents Beg Govt for Water, Sewer System

14 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Some 30,000 households in Caledonia have been living without access to clean water and sewer for the past 21 years and after various failed attempts to remedy their crisis, they say the situation is now getting out of hand.

Originally an informal settlement on the outskirts of Harare, government moved in 2017 to regularise it.

Promises that schools, clinics, proper roads and servicing would be built are still to be met.

"Seventeen years on, no servicing is being done, roads are impassable; worse during the rainy season.

"There is no water and people have resorted to digging wells which are not healthy as the same stands also have septic tanks," said Wellington Chirimba, Caledonia Residents Association Trust secretary.

"There is nothing in terms of service delivery here and the situation is now so bad we do not know if government still remembers us.

"There are no schools or clinics here."

Early 2017, late former President Robert Mugabe moved Caledonia from Goromonzi Rural District Council to the Harare City Council's management in attempts to speed up development in the area.

The city was then under Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni.

Manyenyeni appeared before a parliamentary committee during his tenure where he indicated the cash strapped city had been put in a tight situation by the president.

Under the arrangement, Caledonia was supposed to have been drawing water from Mabvuku-Tafara reservoir which itself struggles to provide for residents.

"The status of our preparedness to service Caledonia is not going to be pleasant because we are currently failing to supply Harare main," said Manyenyeni then.

"Caledonia is an illegal settlement that is already there and the question is what the way forward is, notwithstanding that we are battling to provide services for our Harare residents.

"I would say Caledonia must be declared a disaster so that appropriate resources are applied to bring speedy solutions."

Chirimba told NewZimbabwe.com residents were not getting any communication from both government and council.

He added, "We are getting nothing from council or the ministry. We hear the ministry is now setting up a body specifically for Caledonia but we do not have that information from official sources.

"After having been asked to pay US$50 each per month by cooperatives operating here, we thought some development will be realised but nothing has changed. In fact, it is getting worse by the day."

Manyenyeni's suggestions to parliament that cooperatives be banned in Caledonia were ignored.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X