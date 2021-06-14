Botswana: President Keeps Covid-19 Jab Promise

13 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday received his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Maruapula community hall.

This is in keeping with the declaration made at the commencement of Botswana's vaccination campaign that he would follow government's age-based criteria for innoculation.

Dr Masisi said since his age group, 55 and above, had been called up, he had availed himself for vaccination.

He encouraged citizens to take the vaccine when their turn came emphasising that vaccination would reduce the mortality rate.

Explaining the age-based vaccination criteria, Department of Public Health Services director, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye said in an interview that first was 75 years and above.

She further explained that an 80 per cent success rate had been set for each phase.

Dr Kebabonye said since the target had been met for the 75 and above age group, the programme had now been extended to the 55 years and above.

The next phase would be the 30-54 category, she said.

Dr Kebabonye encouraged citizens to comply with safety health protocols and take all necessary precaustions against COVID-19.

The vaccine, she emphasised, was neither a cure nor would it prevent infection but rather reduced the virus' impact.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X