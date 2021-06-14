Botswana: President Keeps Covid-19 Jab Promise

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday received his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Maruapula community hall.

This is in keeping with the declaration made at the commencement of Botswana's vaccination campaign that he would follow government's age-based criteria for innoculation.

Dr Masisi said since his age group, 55 and above, had been called up, he had availed himself for vaccination.

He encouraged citizens to take the vaccine when their turn came emphasising that vaccination would reduce the mortality rate.

Explaining the age-based vaccination criteria, Department of Public Health Services director, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye said in an interview that first was 75 years and above.

She further explained that an 80 per cent success rate had been set for each phase.

Dr Kebabonye said since the target had been met for the 75 and above age group, the programme had now been extended to the 55 years and above.

The next phase would be the 30-54 category, she said.

Dr Kebabonye encouraged citizens to comply with safety health protocols and take all necessary precaustions against COVID-19.

The vaccine, she emphasised, was neither a cure nor would it prevent infection but rather reduced the virus' impact.

Source : BOPA