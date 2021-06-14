South Africa: Time to Go Hell for Leather and Outsource the Recovery of the State Capture Racketeers' Loot

opinion

With swift civil recovery procedures available worldwide, the harnessing of lawyers in private practice to supplement the efforts of the Special Investigating Unit ought to have a back-straightening effect on those who are taking their time about repaying the loot they accumulated through State Capture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is acutely aware of the need to put a stop to the grand corruption and attendant looting by the racketeers at work in South Africa both in recent years and at present.

He is reported to have remarked, after Ace Magashule tried to suspend him, that: "Many steps are being taken to rid our country of corruption. And those who are corrupt, who have pursued corrupt ways, will continue to fight and fight to the end because their life revolves around corruption. But we will end it and they will go where they belong."

More recently, he told the National Council of Provinces on 10 June 2021 that "we want to remove the temptation for corruption. We want to remove corruption completely and therefore we want all levels of government to work transparently, to be accountable".

Removing the temptation for corruption involves both deterrence and the application of the law of diminishing...