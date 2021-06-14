Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Falter Against Zpc Kariba

Senior Sports Reporter

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

HARARE giants CAPS United turned up for their Chibuku Super Cup match against ZPC Kariba off colour yesterday and failed to score for the first time in the 2021 tournament at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe were frustrated by Godfrey Tamirepi's side in a match which both sides created few meaningful scoring opportunities.

However, the Green Machine still managed to take home a point that kept them second in Group One, behind Dynamos, as the curtain came down on the first round matches yesterday.

Makepekepe, who had scored at least a goal in every game that they had played in the tournament, could count at least two clear-cut opportunities yesterday but Tinashe Balakasi and their starman Ishmael Wadi had left their scoring boots home.

"Today we were not as we had wanted to be. We were a bit off colour," said Makepekepe coach Darlington Dodo.

"We made quite a number of mistakes. We were not clinical. Sometimes when you want to be champions, when you are not playing well, you need just to grind results.

"We had clear-cut chances that we couldn't convert them. Probably that was the turning point of the game and it was very important we could miss two-three metres from the goalline," said Dodo.

Makepekepe made one change to their line-up, with Ian Nyoni, who returned from injury last week, making his first start ahead of Thulani Joseph.

The former Chapungu man played the last 20 minutes when Makepekepe played a 1-1 draw against Dynamos in the Harare Derby. But he could not make a big impact yesterday with his running down the flanks.

Wadi created a good chance when he cut in from the left after riding over two tackles and centred the ball for Balakasi. However, the striker scooped his shot over the bar with 16 minutes played. Makepekepe also survived when goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga dived to his left to parry out Samuel Makawa's shot from a free-kick just outside the box.

CAPS United suffered a setback towards the end of the first half after leftback Brandon Mpofu limped out of the pitch following a hard tackle from Collin Muleya.

Mpofu was taken to the ambulance for treatment and had his ankle heavily strapped with a bandage. It was not clear the extent of the injury.

After a goalless first half, Dodo made tactical changes upfront at the restart. Balakasi was pulled out and newboy Leeroy Mavhunga was brought in to operate from the wing while Wadi took a more central role in attack, with speedster Nyoni on the right.

Makepekepe had a good chance soon afterwards but Nyoni headed just wide after Wadi had nodded the ball into his path.

Then Wadi missed probably the best chance of the day after he failed to bring the ball under control from a through pass by impressive midfielder Blessing Sarupinda, with the keeper to beat, in the 53rd minute.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Chilenga, B. Madzokere, C. Mujuru, K. Nyamupfukudza (M. Demera, 51st min), M. Mekiwa, B. Mutukure, C. Muleya, V. Kawe, S. Makawa (L. Gwerina, 70th min), J. Sibanda, B. Matsa,

CAPS United: T. Mateyaunga, C. Mavhurume, M. Nyenye, T. Tafa, B. Mpofu (M. Kunyarimwe, 41st min), R. Hachiro, B. Sarupinda, R. Chitiyo (J. Gwara, 83rd min), I. Wadi, T. Balakasi (L. Mavhunga, 46th min) , I. Nyoni (J. Thulani, 88th min).