Zimbabwe: Jane Doka in Feel Good Music Challenge

United Kingdom based Zimbabwean gospel musician Jane Doka, whose 2020 single "Gore reMakomborero" is topping charts across some radio stations and music platforms in Zimbabwe and Tanzania has unveiled a "feel good challenge" aimed at promoting hope and faith among citizens through music.

Doka told The Herald Arts that the "Gore Remakomborero" challenge which comes two weeks after the release of the official video will see Zimbabweans recording videos dancing, singing and enjoying the song with the most viewed, liked, shared and commented video getting the top prize.

"Gore Remakomborero is a prayer for the nation," she said.

"It's a song of hope and through it we are prophesying good things for the mother land. The feedback is just amazing and many are testifying of how the song has ministered to them.

"For that reason, we have unveiled a "Gore Remakomborero" challenge aimed at promoting a feel good spirit amongst our people while sending across the message of hope. We believe God for a turnaround and for that reason we sing in the song of a strong currency in Zimbabwe, success and breakthrough for our people and a bumper harvest for the nation."

Doka said the challenge was open to all music lovers and they have set aside some prizes for the winners.

"While our main thrust is to spread positivism and hope, we have also set aside some prizes for the winners and we will be unveiling the winners after the two - week challenge period," she said.

"The first prize comes with US$50, a Jane Doka music t-shirt and cap, while the second gets US$30 plus a t-shirt and cap and the third prize will get US$10 plus a t-shirt and cap. Those who want to participate in the challenge can visit my social media platforms for details."

Talented choreographer Brian Size, who is fronting the dance side of the challenge, said he was honoured to be working with Doka and confirmed the good feeling that comes with the experience.

"I have choreographed many dances and productions, but the "Gore Remakomborero" challenge is unique in that the song speaks hope and good for our beloved Zimbabwe," he said.

"As you dance to it you can't miss the positive vibe it carries. I was really honoured to front this challenge by the talented Doka and I invite Zimbabweans from all walks of life to join in. All you need to do is record a video of you singing, dancing or just enjoying the song and you stand a chance of winning some prizes, the feel good experience we are aiming for is even more invaluable."

The single "Gore Remakomborero" is part of Doka's music initiative titled 'The Faith Project' and she promised her fans more uplifting and inspired music as she continues with her music career.

"Gore Remakomborero is a precursor of more good music to come," she said. "It is part of my new baby titled 'The Faith Project' and as the name suggests the music carries an inspiring message even amidst the challenges. God loves Zimbabwe and he is surely changing our story."

Doka has been on a steady rise since she started her music career. She has won numerous awards and continues to produce quality music and videos.