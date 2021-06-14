South Africa: State's Promise to Clean Up SOEs Rings Hollow Amid Continued Financial Woes

opinion

The turnaround of state-owned companies has long been promised. Results are elusive, while failure is commonplace. The Department of Public Enterprises has detailed in its latest annual performance plan for 2021-22 how it will aid the cause of these companies, most of which are in financial distress. But change is a slow process. Positive progress is hard to come by, and employees at these companies are feeling the pinch during a down economy.

The promise of a better tomorrow is often undermined by a lack of visible and quantifiable results which demonstrate progress being made towards attaining such an end. With each passing year when a better tomorrow is not achieved, hope wanes and gives way to heightened scepticism. The Department of Public Enterprises has been promising for quite some time now that a better tomorrow will be delivered for state-owned companies. Rightly so.

The variables currently at play, however, make that goal seem improbable. Flowery rhetoric from the department aside, the record reflects a miserable existence for most state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and a dismal near-term outlook. In terms of tangibles such as management and operations, the SOEs have not fared well. These, in turn, reinforce intangibles including lack of...