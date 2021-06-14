South Africa: State's Promise to Clean Up SOEs Rings Hollow Amid Continued Financial Woes

13 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Xolisa Phillip

The turnaround of state-owned companies has long been promised. Results are elusive, while failure is commonplace. The Department of Public Enterprises has detailed in its latest annual performance plan for 2021-22 how it will aid the cause of these companies, most of which are in financial distress. But change is a slow process. Positive progress is hard to come by, and employees at these companies are feeling the pinch during a down economy.

The promise of a better tomorrow is often undermined by a lack of visible and quantifiable results which demonstrate progress being made towards attaining such an end. With each passing year when a better tomorrow is not achieved, hope wanes and gives way to heightened scepticism. The Department of Public Enterprises has been promising for quite some time now that a better tomorrow will be delivered for state-owned companies. Rightly so.

The variables currently at play, however, make that goal seem improbable. Flowery rhetoric from the department aside, the record reflects a miserable existence for most state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and a dismal near-term outlook. In terms of tangibles such as management and operations, the SOEs have not fared well. These, in turn, reinforce intangibles including lack of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X