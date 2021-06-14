Cameroon: Simon Fai Tamfu - Strategic Negotiator, Investment Consultant

He was appointed to the post of Public Independent Conciliator of the North West Region on June 10, 2021 by the President of the Republic.

A presidential decree of June 10, 2021 appointed Simon Fai Tamfu as the pioneer Public Independent Conciliator of the North West Region. The appointee is an independent international oil and gas consultant since 2017, with a track record of offering investment facilitations, advisory consultancy, monitoring as well as negotiations and intermediation services to the oil and gas industry in Cameroon and beyond.

Born on October 11, 1955, Simon Tamfu holds a Master of Science Degree in Geology from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, after a BSc from the same university. He is a petroleum professional with 39 years of multi-functional experience and leadership in the oil and gas industry. The now Public Independent Conciliator started his career as an Operations/Exploration Geologist for Mobil Oil Corporation (now ExxonMobil) in 1981 and held various positions in Douala, United States of America and Canada, before joining the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) in Yaounde in 1985.

Among many other duties, Simon Tamfu was the Vice President of the Permanent Commission for the negotiations of oil and gas contracts with investors, he represented and defended Cameroon in statutory technical meetings with international oil and gas companies, managed contractual training funds contributed by oil companies operating in Cameroon for the training of nationals and sat at several Board of Directors meetings.

When Cameroon Tribune met with the appointee at his residence in Messasi, Yaounde, he noted that the appointment took him by shock. "I was home having dinner with my wife. Due to a temporal blackout, we were not listening to the radio. Suddenly, our phones started ringing. It was Senator Fon Chafah who informed me through a congratulatory call that I had been appointed Public Independent Conciliator," he narrated. Simon added that he will operate on a mandate of collaboration and will work for peace, progress and development in the North West Region. "I will be a peace apostle to reconcile institutions (regional and local authorities) in the region. I am on a learning card but will patriotically serve my region and nation" he noted.

He expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for the opportunity and the Head of State for the confidence, noting that he hopes to meet up with national expectations.