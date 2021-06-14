Cameroon: Christianne Mwasesa - DRC's Proficient Game Constructor

She won the title of "Best Player" during their first group game against Nigeria on June 8, 2021 in Yaounde.

Christianne Mwasesa is an iconic handball player whose impact in the Democratic Republic of Congo's women national team is of great importance. She is an experienced player who has played for the national team for several years. Her experience was evident in DR Congo's first match against Nigeria on June 8, 2021 at the ongoing Senior Women's Handball African Cup of Nations. She helped to construct the game of her team and masterminded several goals for her side. She succeeded to get a goal in almost all her shots to the pole. Thanks to her mind-blowing performance, the player who often play's the left back position was distinguished as the Best Player of the aforementioned game against Nigeria. In her second game against Nigeria yesterday June 10, 2021, she was as a well a major pillar. Mwasesa was given the opportunity to take the several penalty shots for her team thanks to her skill in goal scoring.

History holds that she competed at the 2013 World Women's Handball Championship in Serbia where DR Congo placed 20th, and Mwasesa was top scorer for the Congolese team. In the 2013 World Cup, Mwasesa was reported to have finished with 42 goals. Christianne Mwasesa is also said to have taken part in the African Cup of Nations with the Congolese national team in 2012. There, the Democratic Republic of Congo won the bronze medal and thus qualified for the World Cup 2013 in Serbia. With this huge glories and her performance in the first game of the 24th Senior Women Handball African Cup of Nations, Christianne Mwasesa, will be a player to watch out for.