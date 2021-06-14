Cameroon: Covid-19 - Stakeholders Strive to Limit Spread

This is seen in the usual disinfection of the surroundings of the competition court, the sanitary bubble, the respect of social distancing and the obligatory wearing of facemasks.

It is about 30 minutes past 2 p.m. on Tuesday June 8, 2021 when some two men all covered with white protective clothing, latex gloves, protective masks, and googles near the handball court of the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. It is immediately after the first segment of the first match of the ongoing Senior Women's Handball African Cup of Nations pitting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria. The men are seen carrying spray pumps and take time to spray the surroundings of the court before the players could get in for the second segment. This, it should be said, is just one of the numerous mechanisms put in place by stakeholders to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic during this prestigious competition hosted in Cameroon's capital city, Yaounde.

On the same June 8, 2021, a man is heard shouting, "The wearing of facemask is not optional but obligatory". Immediately he says so, people are spotted putting on their facemasks while security officers talk the few who proved recalcitrant to follow suit. Not far from where the member of the security asked the few invited for the event to wear their facemasks, is a particular area reserved for those who are part of the sanitary bubble instituted by the Confederation of African Handball (CAHB) to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The sanitary bubble according to CAHB, implies a delimited space where a group of people tested negative earlier, agrees to be (entirely) enclosed so as not to let the virus penetrate within the said space. The few who could fulfil the conditions to be part of this are enjoying the priviledges of watching matches at close range and coming into contact with key participants of the competition. It should however be said that, though this measure is working to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it witnessed some minor lapses. However, as the competition rides on, the barrier measures have been tightened, the boundaries of the sanitary bubble delineated and blocked from invaders.

Another visible effort is the strict respect of social distancing. This task is simple and evident given that only 10 per cent of the public is authorised in the competition ground.