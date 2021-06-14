Angola: Natalia Maria Bernardo - Galvanising Angola

The 34-year-old experienced player contributed immensely to her team's win over Cape Verde during their first outing in group C on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Angola's centre back, Natalia Maria Bernardo is the goal poacher for her team. The 34-year-old experienced player contributed immensely to Angola's 39-14 defeat against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde during the team's first outing in group C on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. During the encounter, Natalia Maria Bernardo put up an excellent performance creating panic in the defence wall of the Cape Verdeans. At the end of game, Natalia won the trophy for the Most Valuable Player. She has become a household name in Cameroon through her performance. Through her talents, Angola can count on her for another continental title.

At club level, Natalia Maria Bernardo plays for Angolan side Premeiro de Agosto. She participated at the 2011 and 2013 World Women's Handball Championships in Brazil and Serbia, and the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. Natalia is a half-sister to fellow handball players Marcelina Kiala and Luísa Kiala. Natalia was named the best player of the 2016 African Women's Handball Championship. Natalia Maria Bernardo has potentials and from all indications she is galvanising Angola to victory at the 2021 Women's Africa Handball Championship.