Angola: Natalia Maria Bernardo - Galvanising Angola

11 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 34-year-old experienced player contributed immensely to her team's win over Cape Verde during their first outing in group C on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Angola's centre back, Natalia Maria Bernardo is the goal poacher for her team. The 34-year-old experienced player contributed immensely to Angola's 39-14 defeat against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde during the team's first outing in group C on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. During the encounter, Natalia Maria Bernardo put up an excellent performance creating panic in the defence wall of the Cape Verdeans. At the end of game, Natalia won the trophy for the Most Valuable Player. She has become a household name in Cameroon through her performance. Through her talents, Angola can count on her for another continental title.

At club level, Natalia Maria Bernardo plays for Angolan side Premeiro de Agosto. She participated at the 2011 and 2013 World Women's Handball Championships in Brazil and Serbia, and the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. Natalia is a half-sister to fellow handball players Marcelina Kiala and Luísa Kiala. Natalia was named the best player of the 2016 African Women's Handball Championship. Natalia Maria Bernardo has potentials and from all indications she is galvanising Angola to victory at the 2021 Women's Africa Handball Championship.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X