Cameroon: Covid-19 - Intensify Vaccination Despite Drop in Infections

Government has planned a series of actions to accelerate vaccination against the pandemic.

In the coming days, government will start to be implemented a series of actions intended to lead to the massive vaccination of the population against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on June 10, 2021 while chairing the meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee in charge of evaluating and monitoring the implementation of Government's response strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon, prescribed vigilance. He expressed delight at the drop in the contamination rate but insisted that vaccination remains the best solution to tackle the pandemic. The Prime Minister regretted that despite efforts government has made to acquire stocks of the doses of vaccines, many people remain reluctant to get vaccinated.

Statistics from the Ministry of Public Health disclose a vaccination rate of 0.6 per cent in the national territorial against the targeted 20 per cent. It was with the objective to turn the tides of the slow pace of the vaccination rate that on the high instructions of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, the Prime Minister chaired a restricted inter-ministerial concertation meeting on June 9, 2021 to determine the measures that can be put in place to intensify the vaccination against Covid-19 pandemic. Cameroon, it was revealed runs a serious risk if the vaccination coverage is not improved within two months. The measures were handed down to members of the inter-ministerial committee for implementation.

Some of the actions proposed to be undertaken include the updating of the Head of State's awareness creation message in order to insert the vaccination component, organisation within the shortest time possible by the Ministry of Communication- Minister of Public Health of a joint press conference on the advantages of the vaccine. A proximity communication has to be carried out in rural and urban areas on the vaccination, sector strategies put in place in different ministries to incite massive vaccination of staff, inclusion of youths of 18 years and above in the vaccination programme, drawing up of a plan for the deployment of mobile vaccination teams in public and semi-public administrations, private enterprises, as well as in local authorities, universities and higher institutions of learning, detention centres, military training centres and barracks. Also envisaged is the obligation to present a Covid-19 vaccination card to enable movements between regions.

As to the epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon as at moment, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie gave reassuring statistics. He disclosed that there were 80,090 confirmed positive cases, 67,305 recoveries, 1,310 deaths, 1,475 active cases with 152 of them hospitalised. Among the hospitalised patients, 23 of them are under oxygen. Cameroon as at moment records 96 per Covid-19 recovery rate and 1.6 per cent death rate.