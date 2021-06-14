Cameroon: Telelen Dorothy Atabong - Astute and Seasoned Educationalist

She was appointed yesterday, June 10, 2021, as the Public Independent Conciliator to the South West Regional Council.

The pioneer Public Independent Conciliator has been put at the services of South West Regional Assembly. Her name is Telelen Dorothy Atabong epouse Motaze. She was appointed yesterday June 10, 2021 by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. Telelen Dorothy Atabong said she received her appointment as Public Independent Conciliator with a lot of joy. She expressed gratitude to President Paul Biya for giving her this opportunity to serve the State "I am privilege to be the pioneer to occupy this position in the South West Region. We are going to work in synergy to ensure that we deliver on the set goals," she said.

Telelen Dorothy Atabong is a fine educationist who started off her carrier in the Government Practising Nursery School Station - Buea after she graduated with a Teacher Grade I Certificate in Government Bilingual Teacher Training College in Kumba in 1984. She taught in several schools and in 2010, she was appointed Regional Pedagogic Inspector for ICT at the South West Regional Delegation for Basic Education. From 2012 to 2016. She was Sub Director of General Affairs in the same institution before becoming South West Regional Delegate for Basic Education 2016. She retired in October 7, 2020. She is a holder of DIPEN II in 2020, a Masters in Educational Foundation and Administration from the University of Buea in 2002.

Born on August 1, 1960, Telelen Dorothy Atabong is a native of Mbindia Village in Lebang Fontem Subdivision in Lebialem Division. She is married to Dr. Sinju Motaze Christopher (surgeon) who is now on retirement. Their union is blessed with four children and 12 grandchildren.