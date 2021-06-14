Namibia: Beware of Project Sabotage - Mumbala

13 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

Namibia aims to become industrialised by 2030, therefore, developmental projects are necessary to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of all people.

To this end, the regional coordinator of Swapo party in the //Kharas region, Mathew Mumbala, has urged party members to discourage individuals from sabotaging development projects.

Mumbala was speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Swapo party //Kharas regional executive held on Saturday at Keetmanshoop.

He said it was unacceptable that there are elements disrupting the implementation of multi-million-dollar projects, adding that such incidents also make investors weary of investing in the country.

"Investors need to invest in viable projects in the country. Therefore, let us rather work together with a consultative approach to assist one another," said Mumbala.

He warned that Swapo should not be used to hide corruption or to seek sympathy when caught in corrupt activities.

The Swapo regional coordinator urged people to refrain from unethical behaviour and corrupt activities.

At the occasion, Margaret Basson was elected as the new regional information and mobilisation officer for the party.

Basson is the former district coordinator for Berseba. She won the election by 25 votes to 13 against Marta Pieters.

