South Africa: SA Logs 7,657 New Covid-19 Cases, With 78 More Deaths

South Africa detected 7 657 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, representing a 17.2% positivity rate.

According to the latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of the new infections were logged in Gauteng after 4 891 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape recorded the second highest number of cases at 663, followed by the North West with 521.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 747 082 since the outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, there was also an increase of 632 hospital admissions and 78 in-hospital fatalities, bringing the death toll to 57 731.

The information is based on the 12 193 414 tests performed, 44 560 of which were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

So far, 1 773 417 people have received the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Globally, as of 13 June 2021, there have been 175 306 598 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 792 777 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In addition, 2 156 550 767 vaccine doses have been administered as of 10 June 2021.