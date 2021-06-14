South Africa: Media Statement - Ah Hoc Committee On North West Intervention Receives Updates From Law Enforcement Agencies On Investigations

document

The Ad Hoc Committee on Section 100 Intervention in the North West Province has on Friday met with the law enforcement agencies to receive updates on investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption related to the section 100 intervention.

The committee received updates from the Hawks, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Asset Forfeiture Unit on different cases under investigations relating to allegations of fraud and corruption that led to the government placing the provincial administration under administration in 2018.

"These cases are intense, heavy stuff, like a horror movie, it is unbelievable that these things are happening where people just steal, loot and plunder resources of the state in this manner, it is very shocking and concerning that we had to deteriorate to this level", said the Chairperson of the committee, Mr China Dodovu.

Mr Dodovu said the law enforcement agencies must save the country from criminality, by ensuring that those who plunder state resources are dealt with according to law.

The committee was, however, concerned about the pace of the North West investigations and the capacity of the law enforcement agencies.

Mr Dododvu said the Zondo Commission is moving closer to completion and there is an anticipation that there will be a lot of cases to be investigated. He asked: "With the pace that you are moving with the North West investigations, will you have the capacity to deal with all the cases?"

The lifespan of the Ad Hoc committee will come to an end on the 24th of June 2021 and the committee will table its report before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Its recommendations will include proposals to strengthen the capacity of the law enforcement agencies.