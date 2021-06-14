South Africa: Proteas Seamers and Batting Unit Step Up to Claim First Blood in the Caribbean

analysis

Quality bowling from the seam trio and a resurgent batting performance from Quinton de Kock set the Proteas on their way to a confidence-boosting first Test win over the West Indies in St Lucia.

On a weekend when South African cricket took steps forward in the boardroom with the formalisation of a new, majority independent board, the Proteas brought some hope on the field with an innings and 63-run win over the West Indies in the first Test.

The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia was expected to offer up spin-friendly conditions, but it was the pace and seam of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi that set the Proteas up for victory.

The trio claimed 18 of the 20 required wickets between them over the course of the two-and-a-half-day duration of the match. The triumvirate provided the perfect foil for a batting unit that did a good job in difficult conditions to secure a first away Test win in nearly four years.

The last time the Proteas won away, against England at Trent Bridge in July 2017, only captain Dean Elgar, De Kock and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj played. It's an indication of how much has changed...