Tunisia: Civil Society Blames Premier for Police Abuses

Tunis/Tunisia — Around 41 human rights national organisations blamed Premier Hichem Mechichi "for the abuses made by the police.»

In a statement released Friday, they denounced «police barbaric practices» which represents "a hinge point leading to a radical questioning of the notion of the republican police in Tunisia and of the nature of democratic transition in our country.»

They called on the PM who is also the acting Interior Minister to «take urgent measures to restore justice and dignity to the victims and their families as well as stop using the police institution to resolve the country's social, economic and political crises.»

Civil society activists expressed deep concern over the recent "violent» events which "have shocked the public opinion and reminded citizens of the oppression practiced under Ben Ali regime."

They referred, in particular, to the "suspicious death" of young Ahmed Ben Ammar after his arrest on June 8.

They also referred to "the police assault on a minor from Sidi Hassine-Sijoumi neighbourhood who was stripped of his clothes, dragged to the ground and violently beaten on a public highway".

The joint statement stressed that these are not isolated acts but "practices which continued after the Revolution and have increased over the past two years".

National organisations warned against "any attempts to trivialise these incidents, which would constitute the denial of an obvious and confirmed crime" and "would consolidate the system of impunity for police crimes that have become systematic in recent years."

The signatories of the press release include the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), the Tunisian Organization for the Fight against Torture, the Tunisian League for Human Rights, the Tunisian Association of Democratic Women, the Al-Bawsala organisation, the Euro-Mediterranean network for freedoms, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights and the National Observatory for the Defense of the Civilian Character of the State.