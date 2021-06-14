Tunisia: Signature and Validation of Government Decrees Will Go Electronic Starting Next Week

Tunis/Tunisia — The signature and validation of government decrees in Tunisia will become electronic, starting next week, through the platform of the national system of electronic mail management "Elissa", announced Director General of the Electronic Administration Unit, Khaled Sellami.

The administration is digitised at about 85% today, but efforts are still be made to have a fully digitalized administration (Government to government), he added at a debate on "Issues of Digital Transition of the administration. What about the role of startups? "organized by the Center for Young Business Leaders (CJD) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung on Friday.

He added that several projects are currently underway, citing the project of Electronic Exchange Management (GEC) which allows the exchange of correspondence between all ministries through the platform, indicating that the phase of electronic signature will be initiated.

On the issue of online services provided to citizens, he said the country has 220 online services on social security, payment of bills, education and higher education.

He recalled that about 50% of citizens use online services and 50% prefer face-to-face transactions through counters.

However, he said the use of these services varies from one area to another, citing the example of the platform of online tax payment (teledeclaration) whose usage rate is 90%, explained by the fact that some business groups are required to use the platform.

He recommended in this context to make the use of online services mandatory and strengthen communication efforts on the services available.

Minister of Communication Technologies Fadhel Kraiem pointed to a huge deficit in skills (engineers and experts) in the digital transformation at the level of various ministerial departments.

He said his department is working to simplify the procurement process (double-checking, increasing the ceilings) and save time in the implementation of projects in the digital.

These are nine measures that have been the subject of a draft decree that will probably be considered during this month in the Cabinet meeting.

The objective is to identify a regulatory framework of Public Private Partnership (PPP) to facilitate access of innovative companies to public procurement.