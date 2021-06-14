Tunisia: Saied Receives PM and Acting Justice Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed received on Friday, at the Carthage Palace, Prime Minister and acting Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi, and acting Minister of Justice Hasna Ben Slimen.

Quoted in a statement of the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State expressed "deep" indignation at the events that have taken place in Tunisia in recent days, assuring that "no one is above the law".

There is no question of discrimination on the basis of wealth or political alliances, he insisted.

Furthermore, Said invited the acting Minister of Justice to assume her role of triggering public actions, stressing the imperative of addressing requests for the lifting of immunity to the House of People's Representatives (ARP).

The law offers this immunity to guarantee the independence of the deputy in the discharge of his duties, he said.

Furthermore, President Said strongly deplored the excesses that threaten the unity of the state. There is only one State and the Constitution imposes on me the duty to preserve it," he said.