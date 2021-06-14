Tunisia: Police Officers Involved in Assault On Young Man in Sidi Hassine Suspended - Interior

Tunis/Tunisia — The police officers responsible for the abuses that occurred in Sidi Hassine Séjoumi neighbourhood have been suspended, after a video showing the assault of a young man by police officers was shared on social media, the Interior Ministry announced Friday.

The ministry denounced in a statement "these actions", saying they «go against its general guidelines based on republican principles and the adequacy between keeping order and respecting human rights.»

"The incident is being investigated by the General Inspectorate of National Security," said the ministry, stressing that action will continue to strengthen the training of executives and police officers to enable them to perform their mission in the best conditions.

A video showing the assault and lynching of a young man naked by police officers in Sidi Hassine Séjoumi neighbourhood was shared on social media.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Interior said the young man was drunk and undressed to provoke the police officers.

Civil society organizations and political parties strongly condemned the attack on the young man, calling for ending impunity for police violence.

41 organisations active in human rights have held Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, in his capacity as acting Minister of Interior, responsible for "the aberrations of the police institution,» denouncing "police violence and disrespect for the dignity of Tunisians.»