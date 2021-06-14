Tunisia: Health Minister Announces Health Measures for Beja Governorate, As Protests Mar Visit

Tunis/Tunisia — Civil society activists, citizens and healthcare workers, Friday, held a protest in the governorate of Beja, as Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi visited the region.

Protesters described the health situation in the region as «disastrous», calling for repairing the elevator of the Local Hospital of Beja as well as holding a cabinet meeting which would focus on the health sector.

Mehdi said he took notice of the situation in the Local Hospital of Medjaz El Bab and the Local Hospital of Beja, classifying the region of Medjaz El Bab as a priority health zone so as to bring more physicians to work there.

The minister stressed the need to resolve the problems encountered at the Local Hospital of Beja as soon as possible in a bid to provide better medical care to citizens.

The ministry is ready to provide medical equipment to the hospital yet its infrastructure is inadequate, he said.

Nine ambulances will be dispatched to the governorate of Beja thanks to the donations collected through 1818 Fund. They will help support the region in its fight against the coronavirus, he underscored.