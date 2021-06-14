Tunisia: Health Minister Announces Health Measures for Beja Governorate, As Protests Mar Visit

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Civil society activists, citizens and healthcare workers, Friday, held a protest in the governorate of Beja, as Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi visited the region.

Protesters described the health situation in the region as «disastrous», calling for repairing the elevator of the Local Hospital of Beja as well as holding a cabinet meeting which would focus on the health sector.

Mehdi said he took notice of the situation in the Local Hospital of Medjaz El Bab and the Local Hospital of Beja, classifying the region of Medjaz El Bab as a priority health zone so as to bring more physicians to work there.

The minister stressed the need to resolve the problems encountered at the Local Hospital of Beja as soon as possible in a bid to provide better medical care to citizens.

The ministry is ready to provide medical equipment to the hospital yet its infrastructure is inadequate, he said.

Nine ambulances will be dispatched to the governorate of Beja thanks to the donations collected through 1818 Fund. They will help support the region in its fight against the coronavirus, he underscored.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X