Tunisia: Open Paris Karate - Nader Azzouzi (U67kg) Beaten At Round 2

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Nader Azzouzi was defeated by Iranian Emir Mahdi Zadeh (1-4) in the U67 kg category, Kumite specialty at the second round of the Open Paris Karate (June 11-13) Friday.

Four Tunisian athletes are competing in this tournament in the specialties of Kumite. They are Nader Azzouzi (U67kg), Chahinaz Jami (+61kg), Walid Guezimel (U75kg) and Thameur Slimani (+ 75kg).

Both Guezimel and Jami will compete in this tournament Saturday.

Thameur Slimani will face Colombian Diego Calderon in the second round Sunday.

The Paris Open is the last qualifying stage for the Tokyo Olympics.