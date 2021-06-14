Tunisia: EU Embassies and UN Agencies Express Readiness to Continue Financial Support to Ministry of Education

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Representatives of European embassies and UN agencies have expressed their willingness to continue financial support to the Ministry of Education to enable it to carry out its future programmes and projects.

During a meeting organised by the Ministry of Education with a number of technical and financial partners, the Director of the Cooperation Department at the European Commission delegation in Tunis indicated that this meeting aims to further strengthen cooperation and consultation with the Ministry of Education to smooth out financing difficulties.

For her part, the Representative of UNICEF in Tunis stressed the readiness of her organisation to support the efforts of the ministry to achieve the 4th point of the 2030 sustainable development goals, to ensure quality, equitable and comprehensive education for all and to consolidate the process of lifelong learning.

The UK and Italy's ambassadors in Tunis specified that their countries will continue their commitment to partnership with the Ministry of Education to strengthen the infrastructure and promote education, stressing the importance of the dissemination of education.

The Minister of Education, Fethi Slaouti said in a statement to TAP that his department needs internal and external financial contributions to mobilise the necessary resources for the implementation of projects, saying that the annual increase in the number of students requires the construction of new schools and the equipment of classrooms.

On this occasion, Slaouti presented the strategy of the Ministry of Education for the coming years, noting that priority will be given to improving the quality of education, reducing disparities between regions, digitisation and good governance.

