Madagascar: African Women's Handball Championship - Day 2 - Tunisia Through to Quarter-Final After Easy Win Over Madagascar 44-16

11 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia women's handball team secured an easy win over Madagascar's 44-16 (half-time: 21-10), at an African Women's Handball Championship Group A day-2 game played on Friday in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

This is the second win by the women's national team after the one secured over Guinea 30-27, at the opening game, allowing them to book their ticket for the quarter-finals.

The other match of the group is pitting now Guinea against Senegal who had defeated Madagascar 52-14 at day 1.

The third and final day of the first round will see the Tunisians play Africa's vice-champions Senegal on Sunday at 1600.

The competition involves 11 teams divided into three groups.

Group B is composed of Cameroon (host country), DR Congo, 3rd in the last edition, Nigeria and Kenya, while Group C is formed of teams from Angola, Congo and Cape Verde.

The 24th edition, which will continue until June 18, is qualifier for the World Women's Handball Championship scheduled from December 2 to 19 in Spain.

Group A results

Played Friday:

Madagascar - Tunisia 16-44

1800: Guinea - Senegal

Played Wednesday:

Senegal - Madagascar 52-14

Tunisia - Guinea 30-27

Rankings

Pts

G

1) Tunisia Q

4

2

2) Senegal

2

1

3) Guinea

1

-) Madagascar

2

Next fixtures

Playing Sunday, June 13:

1400: Guinea - Madagascar

1600: Tunisia - Senegal

