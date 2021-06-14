Madagascar: African Women's Handball Championship - Day 2 - Tunisia Through to Quarter-Final After Easy Win Over Madagascar 44-16

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia women's handball team secured an easy win over Madagascar's 44-16 (half-time: 21-10), at an African Women's Handball Championship Group A day-2 game played on Friday in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
This is the second win by the women's national team after the one secured over Guinea 30-27, at the opening game, allowing them to book their ticket for the quarter-finals.
The other match of the group is pitting now Guinea against Senegal who had defeated Madagascar 52-14 at day 1.
The third and final day of the first round will see the Tunisians play Africa's vice-champions Senegal on Sunday at 1600.
The competition involves 11 teams divided into three groups.
Group B is composed of Cameroon (host country), DR Congo, 3rd in the last edition, Nigeria and Kenya, while Group C is formed of teams from Angola, Congo and Cape Verde.
The 24th edition, which will continue until June 18, is qualifier for the World Women's Handball Championship scheduled from December 2 to 19 in Spain.
Group A results
Played Friday:
Madagascar - Tunisia 16-44
1800: Guinea - Senegal
Played Wednesday:
Senegal - Madagascar 52-14
Tunisia - Guinea 30-27
Rankings
Pts
G
1) Tunisia Q
4
2
2) Senegal
2
1
3) Guinea
1
-) Madagascar
2
Next fixtures
Playing Sunday, June 13:
1400: Guinea - Madagascar
1600: Tunisia - Senegal