Africa: Continent Exceeds 5 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

Cape Town — As of June 14, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 5,041,382 while over 28,179,798 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 134,662 and 4,475,763 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,747,082 - and 57,765 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (523,890), Tunisia (368,908), Ethiopia (274,187), Egypt (273,182), Libya (189,059) and Kenya (175,337).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

