Tanzania: Norway Pledges More Funds for Kigoma Regional Community

THE Norwegian goverment has announced an additional 10bn/- (4.5 million US Dollars) to support the implementation of community projects in Kigoma Region, through Kigoma Joint Programme (KJP) implemented by 16 UN agencies.

Counsellor for Political Affairs at the Norwegian embassy in Tanzania, Mr Hans Corneliussen, made the statement on behalf of Norwegian government at a KJP Steering committee meeting held in Kigoma recently.

Mr Corneliussen said that the Norwegian government was satisfied with the implementation of the project under KJP in Kigoma in supporting economic activities for the community and noted that a large portion of the money would go for strengthening the income generating activities of women and youths.

He said that the money would be used to strengthen economic activities including agriculture, productive activities, processing and trading projects that are implemented by low-income people in rural areas in Kigoma region.

Speaking at the steering Committee meeting, Kigoma Regional Commissioner Thobias Andengenye, who is the Co-Chairperson of the committee, said that the regional government was satisfied with the implementation of the projects through Kigoma joint Programme that had touched the lives of ordinary citizens in rural area ni Kigoma region.

Mr Andengenye said that despite the success of the programme, water and education projects still need a lot of support due to the challenge of demand, calling upon the development partners and donors to give priority to those sectors in the implementation of development projects in the region.

Briefing the delegates at the meeting, the Coordinator of the Kigoma Joint Programme (KJP), Mr Evance Siangicha, said that since the implementation of the programme in 2017, various development projects had been implemented and brought development to the community of Kigoma region.

Mr Siangicha mentioned one of the most successful projects as water project where a total of seven projects have been completed and enabled 400,000 people to access clean and safe water services near their homes while there are number of projects that continue to be implemented..

Despite these successes, Mr Siangicha said that access to funds promised by donor countries for the implementation of the programme has been a major challenge and has made some projects fail to be implemented on time including environment protection projects.