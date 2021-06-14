Tanzania: Uyui Residents Commend Govt On Social Services Improvement

RESIDENTS of Uyui District in Tabora region have commended the government for proper implementation of various development projects, saying the constructions have been carried out on time and met agreed standards.

They said, among the projects that have been successfully implemented on time include construction of classrooms, latrines and other infrastructures in various schools in the area.

The District Executive Director (DED), Mr Hemed Magaro told the 'Daily News' that the implementation process has been easy due to effective use of force account in performing duties.

He said the construction of schools' infrastructures, mostly classrooms and latrines were among priorities in the area. He said as of now 27 wards out of 30 wards have secondary schools in the District.

He noted that the wards that were still planning to construct ward's secondary schools at Isila, Igulungu and Mmali wards. However, the DED said plots for construction had already been set aside.

"We have so far managed to allocate areas for initial preparations of construction activities , we're currently mobilizing the collection of materials and other required equipment," he noted.

According to the DED, all wards will have schools by June, next year, adding that through force account the government had managed to construct 24 primary and seven secondary schools in this financial year. Mr Magaro noted further that the government had already constructed some hostels especially for girl students.

Force account has numerous advantages, including low cost for projects, compared to fully engagement of professionals, mostly contractors and consultants.

The District Council Chairperson, Mr Said Ntahondi commented that the account had helped to improve several areas in the districts including health and education sectors.