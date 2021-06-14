Tanzania: Govt Launches Training On Curbing Jumbos Invasion

THE Government, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism's relevant authorities has started implementing President Samia Suluhu Hassan's promises to residents of Mwanga and Same districts of providing training on how to deal with elephant invasions in their areas.

The commitment was made by the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) officer, Dr Emmanuel Masenga during a training, which was held in Maore Ward, Same District, in Kilimanjaro region.

"The motives of these trainings are to ensure people's safety by educating the public on various ways to prevent them from the elephants' invasions", he said.

According to him, the training drew 40 participants from Mwanga and Same districts which he said had been subject to Jumbos invasion.

"The 40 participants were subject to theory trainings on how to curb the challenges caused by the invasions; the participants will later on pass the findings of the trainings to other residents within the district", he stated.

According to Dr Masenga, the trainings were coordinated by the Tawiri in collaboration with the other stakeholders within the ministry of natural resources and tourisms, which he said included among others, the Tanzania National Parks, (TANAPA) and the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA).

Speaking during the training, on behalf of the Ministry for Natural Resources Permanent Secretary (PS), Ms Antonia Raphael, said the training was the continuation of the Government's strategic plans through the ministry responsible for the tourism sector, meaning to educate residents countrywide on how to address the invasions of elephants and other wildlife species in their areas.

"These trainings are sustainable and will be provided countrywide, our aim is ensure safety among wananchi", she noted, adding, the trainings were conducted under the government's five year strategic plan concerning the same, which started in the year 2020.