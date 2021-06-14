Ghana: FA Revises League, Dol, Knockout Fixtures

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revised the rest of fixtures for elite football competitions in the country.

This follows a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) directive to member associations to furnish it with representatives for the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup competitions by June 30, 2021 and for the clubs to register by July 15.

A statement from the GFA said it immediately requested for special dispensation as it announced new dates to ensure they meet the new deadline.

According to the FA's new calendar, round 32 games of the MTN FA Cup competition will be played from Friday to Monday, June 18-21.

It will be followed by match day 30 games of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and match day 25 games of the Division One League (DOL) from Tuesday to Thursday, June 22-24, 2021.

From Friday to Monday, June 25-28, week 31 matches of the GPL and week 26 matches of the DOL will be honoured while the round of 16 games is scheduled for Friday to Monday, July 6-8.

From Monday to Friday, July 9-12, GPL match day 33 and DOL 28th week matches will be cleared.

The curtain on the GPL will be drawn on the weekend of Friday to Sunday, July 16-19 when the week 34 matches are honoured alongside match day 29 fixtures of the DOL.

The MTN FA Cup competition will then reach the quarter final stages with mid-week matches from Tuesday to Thursday, July 20-22, followed by final day matches of the DOL from Friday to Sunday, July 23-25.

The FA Cup competition will progress to the semi final stage on the weekend of July 31 and August 1 with the final to follow a week later.